FuelCell Energy Inc. FCEL shares are up after NuScale Power disclosed it is working with the company to develop and test an integrated energy system simulator focused on hydrogen production and power generation.

What To Know: The project, based at NuScale's headquarters in Corvallis, Oregon, is designed to model a wide range of industrial-scale hydrogen applications, specifically those requiring more than 200 metric tons of hydrogen per day.

According to NuScale, the simulator integrates high-temperature steam electrolysis for hydrogen production, storage systems and a fuel cell mode for power output. FuelCell Energy contributed by developing and coupling a Solid Oxide Electrolysis model for producing hydrogen and a fuel cell model for power production. These models were linked to NuScale's Main Control Room Simulator, enabling dynamic testing of different configurations in real-time scenarios.

NuScale emphasized that this makes it the first small modular reactor (SMR) company to reach this level of technical integration for hydrogen production systems. The broader aim of the effort is to evaluate a range of SMR-powered hydrogen production approaches in support of commercial deployment.

The announcement appears to have driven investor interest in FuelCell Energy, as it positions the company as a technology partner in emerging nuclear-hydrogen infrastructure projects. This collaboration adds to FuelCell Energy's presence in the clean energy sector, particularly as regulatory and industrial attention around hydrogen production continues to increase.

Price Action: Fuelcell Energy shares closed Wednesday up 3.05% at $6.08, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image Via Shutterstock.