Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) Stock Is Falling Monday: What's Going On?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp DJT today announced it has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission for a new ETF that will hold Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD directly.

What To Know: According to the company’s press release, the fund will be composed of 75% Bitcoin and 25% Ethereum, with Crypto.com acting as the exclusive custodian and prime execution agent.

This development is a significant step in the company’s strategy to integrate cryptocurrency into its operations, which include the Truth Social platform.

CEO Devin Nunes commented on the move, stating, “By simultaneously enhancing and growing our social media platform, TV streaming platform and our FinTech brand, while establishing a Bitcoin treasury, we aim to continue rapidly transforming Trump Media into an indispensable company for the expanding customer base of the Patriot Economy."

The company had previously announced a private offering to create a Bitcoin treasury, giving it access to substantial capital for investment in the cryptocurrency.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DJT shares are trading lower by 4.1% to $18.72 Monday afternoon. The stock’s 52-week range is between $11.75 and $54.68. Trading volume was at 12.173 million shares, well above the average volume of 6.625 million.

Benzinga Pro data also indicates significant short interest, with 20.416 million shares short, representing 12.61% of the float.

How To Buy DJT Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Trump Media & Tech – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Trump Media & Tech, which is trading at $18.72 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 5.3 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock