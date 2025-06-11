XTI Aerospace Stock Is Gaining Wednesday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- XTI appoints former Paramount Group CEO Stephen Griessel to its advisory board.
- The company expands its focus on commercial and defense VTOL markets with global growth in mind.
- Get access to the leaderboards pointing to tomorrow’s biggest stock movers.
XTI Aerospace, Inc. XTIA shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company announced it appointed former Paramount Group CEO Stephen Griessel to its advisory board.
What To Know: The company said Griessel brings more than four decades of leadership experience across defense, aerospace and investment sectors. He currently leads Copperstone Capital Partners and previously served as Group CEO of Paramount, a global defense OEM with operations in over 25 countries.
XTI said the appointment comes as it moves to expand its footprint in both commercial and defense markets for vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft.
"Steve's proven ability to transform defense enterprises into globally scaled OEMs will directly accelerate XTI's push into mission-critical markets," said Scott Pomeroy, CEO and Chairman of XTI.
See Also: American Superconductor Cashes In On Stock Rally, Raises $115.5 Million Via Equity Offering
XTI Price Action: At the time of writing, XTI shares are trading 79% higher at $5.46, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.