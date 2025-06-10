Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 10% Today: What's Happening?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc RXRX shares are trading higher and trending. The company on Tuesday announced a reduction in personnel and infrastructure aimed at extending its cash runway.

What Happened: In connection with the company’s previously announced streamlined operating strategy, Recursion Pharmaceuticals announced a workforce reduction of approximately 20%, extending its cash runway into the fourth quarter of 2027.

The Nvidia-backed biotech company now expects its cash burn to be below $450 million in 2025 and under $390 million in 2026. As of March 31, Recursion had $509 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. The company expects to report a cash position above $500 million at the end of the current quarter.

Recursion isn’t expected to report quarterly financial results again until early August. Analysts currently expect the company to report a loss of 47 cents per share and revenue of $17.28 million, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

RXRX Price Action: Recursion shares were up 6.1% at $5.70 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

