Rocket Lab Stock Is Moving Higher Friday: What's Going On?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced the launch window for its next mission, ‘The Mountain God Guards,’ for the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc.

What To Know: Rocket Lab announced that the mission will launch from New Zealand during a launch window that opens on June 10, 2025 UTC.

The satellite is named QPS-SAR-11 (also known as YAMATSUMI-I) will join the iQPS network, where it will help capture detailed images of Earth and support global monitoring efforts.

The mission is part of Rocket Lab's ramped-up launch schedule for Electron, the world's most frequently launched small orbital rocket. It marks the company's third Electron launch in 24 days, the 66th Electron launch overall and the fourth dedicated mission for the iQPS satellite network.

"The Mountain God Guards" will also be Rocket Lab's eighth mission of 2025.

RKLB Price Action: At the time of writing, Rocket Lab shares are trading 8.11% higher at $28.62, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

