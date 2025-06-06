June 6, 2025 3:11 PM 1 min read

Rocket Lab Stock Is Moving Higher Friday: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB shares are trading higher Friday after the company announced the launch window for its next mission, ‘The Mountain God Guards,’ for the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space, Inc.

What To Know: Rocket Lab announced that the mission will launch from New Zealand during a launch window that opens on June 10, 2025 UTC.

The satellite is named QPS-SAR-11 (also known as YAMATSUMI-I) will join the iQPS network, where it will help capture detailed images of Earth and support global monitoring efforts.

The mission is part of Rocket Lab's ramped-up launch schedule for Electron, the world's most frequently launched small orbital rocket. It marks the company's third Electron launch in 24 days, the 66th Electron launch overall and the fourth dedicated mission for the iQPS satellite network.

"The Mountain God Guards" will also be Rocket Lab's eighth mission of 2025.

Related Link: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy Tied To Increased Risk Of Rare Vision-Loss Disorder, European Regulators Say

RKLB Price Action: At the time of writing, Rocket Lab shares are trading 8.11% higher at $28.62, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
RKLB Logo
RKLBRocket Lab USA Inc
$28.618.17%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.07
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
7.25
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved