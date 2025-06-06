Why Applied Digital (APLD) Stock Hit A New All-Time High Today

Shares of Applied Digital Corp APLD surged 14.0% morning Friday to $14.54, continuing an extraordinary week in which the stock jumped 81.5% since Monday’s open. The rally follows the announcement of a long-term infrastructure agreement with AI hyperscaler CoreWeave Inc CRWV.

What To Know: On Monday, Applied Digital revealed it had signed two 15-year lease agreements with CoreWeave to deliver 250 megawatts of critical IT load at its North Dakota data center.

The deal is expected to generate approximately $7 billion in revenue, with an option to expand the project to 400 megawatts. The first phase is set to come online in fourth-quarter 2025, with further buildouts continuing through 2027.

CEO Wes Cummins called the deal a defining moment, positioning Applied Digital as a key player in the high-performance computing and AI infrastructure space. Analysts responded enthusiastically, with firms including B. Riley, JMP Securities, and Needham raising their price targets, some as high as $18.

Investor sentiment across the AI infrastructure sector has surged alongside booming demand for data centers and generative AI workloads. Applied Digital’s stock is now trading at new 52-week highs amid this wave of optimism.

Read Also: US Labor Markets Defies Tariff Concerns As Nonfarm Payrolls, Wages Top Expectations In May

How To Buy APLD Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Applied Digital – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, APLD has a 52-week high of $15.06 and a 52-week low of $3.01.

Image: Shutterstock