What's Going On With ZJK Stock Thursday?

ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. ZJK shares are trading higher after the company announced it will ramp up the production of AI hardware and critical parts to support Nvidia’s B40 Project.

What To Know: The B40 is a customized AI accelerator built on Nvidia's Blackwell architecture, designed specifically for the Chinese market. Mass production of the chip could begin as early as June 2025.

Ning Ding, CEO of ZJK, said, “The B40 project presents several compelling market advantages. It complements Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000 workstation graphics cards currently being sold worldwide. According to supply chain forecasts, B40 chip shipments are expected to exceed one million units by the end of 2025.”

He added, “As a supplier to Nvidia, we see tremendous growth potential in this project, given the market size and surging demand in the AI sector. We expect this initiative to contribute significant year-over-year revenue growth. With our continued dedication to innovation and manufacturing excellence, we are confident in our ability to capture new opportunities and drive long-term growth, business upgrades, and strategic expansion.”

ZJK Price Action: At the time of writing, ZJK stock is moving 10.6% higher at $5.33, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.