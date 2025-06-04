What's Going On With Nvidia Stock?

Nvidia Corporation NVDA shares closed Wednesday up 0.5% at $141.92. The company announced that its Blackwell architecture delivered breakthrough performance in its latest training results.

What To Know: The volatility in Nvidia shares on Wednesday came as the company said in a blog post that its AI platform delivered the highest performance at scale on all benchmarks and powered every result submitted on the benchmark's toughest large language model-focused test.

Blackwell delivered more than 2x greater performance compared with the company’s previous-generation architecture. The company said the results underscore the platform’s exceptional performance and versatility across a wide array of AI workloads. Nvidia presented at the BofA Securities 2025 Global Technology Conference on Wednesday.

Nvidia made headlines earlier this week by overtaking Microsoft to become the world's most valuable company, now valued at approximately $3.44 trillion. The jump in shares follows strong first-quarter earnings in which the company reported $44.1 billion in revenue, representing a 69% year-over-year increase, ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Analysts at Morgan Stanley maintained Nvidia as a top pick, citing growing demand for its AI chips across data centers and gaming. Several other analysts raised price targets over the past week, ranging from $135 to $210.

Wedbush’s Dan Ives said earlier this week that Nvidia could climb to $250 per share over the coming years if the Trump administration pulls back on tariffs. He also indicated that new all-time highs are on the horizon for tech stocks.



The broader semiconductor sector got a boost on Wednesday after GlobalFoundries announced plans to commit $16 billion towards U.S. chip expansion. The move is part of an industry-wide reshoring trend driven by AI demand and ongoing trade tensions. The expansion includes new investments in silicon photonics, GaN power technologies and advanced packaging, all critical for energy-efficient AI chips.

Nvidia continues to benefit from strong institutional and investor confidence tied to the long-term demand for AI infrastructure.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares are up about 21% over the past month, and the stock has climbed more than 5% over the past week, according to Benzinga Pro.

