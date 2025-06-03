Tesla Shares Climb Over 3% After Strong May Sales In Australia Despite Broader Challenges

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company posted its best Australian monthly sales performance in nearly a year.

What To Know: According to the Drive, the boost came from strong demand for the updated Model Y, which accounted for 3,580 of the 3,897 Teslas delivered in May. That marks a 9.3% increase over May 2024 and a 122.5% jump in Model Y deliveries compared to the same period last year.

The improved figures follow a prolonged slump earlier in 2025 when Model Y inventory was limited. Tesla’s country director in Australia reported strong interest and record test drive activity since the latest shipments arrived. Despite the rebound, Tesla's year-to-date sales in Australia are still down 48.2% and Model Y sales remain 27.4% lower than this time last year. The Model 3 continues to struggle, with just 317 units sold in May, an 83.8% year-over-year drop.

Separately, data from Italy's transport ministry showed that Tesla registrations there declined 20.32% year-over-year in May, highlighting persistent challenges in Europe amid slowing EV demand and intensifying competition.

Tesla's share price move reflects investor optimism around regional sales recovery and the impact of refreshed product offerings, though global performance remains uneven. Traders appear encouraged by signs of momentum in Australia but will be watching closely to see if the trend continues beyond the current wave of Model Y deliveries.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were up 3.27% at $353.84 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

