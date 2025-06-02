What's Going On With Disney Stock Monday?

Shares of Walt Disney Company DIS are treading water on Monday. New reports indicate the company is initiating another round of layoffs impacting several hundred employees globally.

What To Know: Disney is reportedly cutting hundreds of roles. The cuts span multiple departments, including film and television marketing, publicity, casting, development and corporate finance, according to the Variety.

The layoffs are part of Disney's ongoing efforts to streamline operations and boost efficiency across its sprawling media and entertainment business. While no teams are being eliminated in full, the reductions will reportedly impact staff in both domestic and international roles.

The fresh round of job cuts follows multiple rounds of layoffs over the past year, including nearly 200 job cuts in TV and ABC News in March and around 300 corporate roles slashed in September 2024.

The efficiency push comes as Disney continues to restructure under CEO Bob Iger, who returned to the helm in late 2022 and led a major cost-cutting effort in 2023 that resulted in more than 8,000 job losses. The current cuts appear to be more targeted.

Despite the layoffs, Disney's recent financial performance has remained strong. The company beat Wall Street earnings expectations for the first quarter of 2025 and maintained guidance for the full fiscal year when it reported results last month. Management projected a 16% increase in earnings per share and guided for double-digit growth in operating income for both the entertainment and sports segments, along with 6% to 8% growth in its parks and consumer products division.

“Our outstanding performance this quarter—with adjusted EPS up 20% from the prior year driven by our Entertainment and Experiences businesses—underscores our continued success building for growth and executing across our strategic priorities,” Iger said in May.

DIS price Action: Walt Disney shares were down 0.15% at $112.87 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

