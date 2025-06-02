Hyperscale Data Fuels AI Ambitions With $4.65 Million Pharma Divestment

Hyperscale Data, Inc. GPUS on Monday disclosed that it has sold its minority equity stake in a private pharmaceutical firm for gross cash proceeds of $4.65 million.

Hyperscale Data originally acquired this position for $1.5 million through multiple closings three to four years ago.

This transaction aligns with the company’s continuous strategy to divest non-core investments.

Also Read: Another Blockbuster Nvidia Quarter, OpenAI Vs. Elon Musk, DeepSeek Update, And More: This Week In AI

Hyperscale plans to focus its capital and resources on its primary asset, a 617,000-square-foot data center in Michigan, currently under development to support high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, including artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

In February 2025, the company announced that its indirect, wholly owned subsidiary Alliance Cloud Services, LLC (ACS) had reached an agreement in principle with its primary local utility to expand the Michigan facility’s available power from approximately 30 megawatts (MW) to 300 MW.

The completion of this power upgrade is anticipated to take 44 months from the execution of a formal letter of authorization between ACS and the utility, which is currently being negotiated.

In addition, the company also announced that ACS has reached an agreement in principle with the local natural gas utility to provide an additional 40 MW.

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months of the execution of definitive agreements.

Combined, this expansion would bring the total expected power capacity of the data center to approximately 340 MW, positioning Hyperscale Data to host large-scale AI and HPC workloads.

Price Action: GPUS shares are trading higher by 1.49% to $5.44 premarket at last check Monday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock