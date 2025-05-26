Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Encounter Memorial Day Dip: 'Tremendous' Opportunity In ETH Falling Below $2,400, Says Analyst

Leading cryptocurrencies fell Monday as trading remained tepid on the Memorial Day holiday.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -1.23% $108,006.73 Ethereum ETH/USD

-1.41% $2,523.05 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -2.60% $0.2203

What Happened: Bitcoin surged to an intraday high of $110,376.88 in the afternoon before dropping to a low of $107,600 overnight. Ethereum recorded a similar dip in the late hours.

The two blue-chip cryptocurrencies, BTC and ETH, saw slight increases in trading volumes, at 5.47% and 3.54%, respectively.

About $190 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with $136 million in bullish bets getting wiped out.

Bitcoin’s Open Interest was largely unchanged in the last 24 hours. Over the week, though, the money locked in derivatives has risen nearly 6%.

About 58% of top trader accounts on Binance with open BTC positions were short as of this writing.

The “Greed” sentiment prevailed in the market, as indicated by the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 9:30 p.m. ET) Quant (QNT) +8.68% $103.62 Jupiter (JUP) +7.30% $0.6044 Four (FORM) +4.87% $3.01

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.42 trillion, following a dip of 0.72% in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures continued in the green Monday overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 360 points, or 0.86%, as of 9:20 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 spiked 0.94%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures gained 1.04%.

The New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq were closed in observance of Memorial Day. Regular trading will resume on Tuesday.

Stocks ended nearly flat on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.35 points to end at 41,859.09. The S&P 500 dipped 0.04% to close at 5,842.01, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite closed 0.28% higher at 18,925.73.

Analyst Notes: Blockchain analytics firm CryptoQuant highlighted the "deep conviction" of long-term Bitcoin holders.

"While overleveraged short-term traders were flushed out as Bitcoin's price dropped below $111,000 and $109,000, long-term holders have been quietly capitalizing on the reset," CryptoQuant said. "It's clear that long-term investors are using this period of forced selling to increase their exposure."

Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe said ETH falling below $2,400 will provide a "tremendous" opportunity.

"Ethereum rallied from $1,800 to $2,700 in a few days. If there’s a 10-20% correction, pretty normal, great opportunity to get yourself positioned into it," Van De Poppe opined.

