What's Going On With Oklo Shares Today?

- Oklo shares jumped over 24% Friday after reports that Donald Trump plans to boost U.S. nuclear energy through executive action.
- Investors anticipate rising uranium demand as the U.S. looks to reduce reliance on foreign supply and power AI-driven energy needs.
Oklo Inc. OKLO shares are trading higher Friday as part of a broad rally in uranium and nuclear-related stocks.
What To Know: The move comes after reports indicating President Donald Trump is expected to sign executive orders aimed at revitalizing the U.S. nuclear energy industry.
Trump plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to declare a national emergency over the United States' dependence on foreign uranium. The executive actions are expected to direct federal agencies to fast-track nuclear energy projects in a bid to strengthen domestic supply chains and energy security.
The renewed focus on nuclear power comes amid growing electricity demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure and data centers, which require substantial and reliable energy sources. Investors are betting that nuclear power will play a bigger role in meeting that demand, driving up both uranium prices and the value of companies involved in nuclear development.
Oklo, a developer of advanced fission reactors, was among the biggest gainers alongside peers such as Nano Nuclear Energy, Uranium Energy Corp and Energy Fuels. The entire uranium sector benefited from speculation that increased government support could accelerate deployment and commercialization of next-generation nuclear technologies.
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA), which tracks a basket of uranium producers and component manufacturers, also gained significantly, highlighting widespread investor optimism about the sector's outlook under a pro-nuclear policy shift.
OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 24.9% at $49.60 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
