What's Going On With Newegg Shares Wednesday?

Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG shares are trading higher Wednesday. The company Tuesday announced the launch of AMD's EPYC 4005 Series server processors, available exclusively through Newegg and Newegg Business.

The Details: Newegg is offering the EPYC 4005 Series as a North American retail exclusive. The company described the new processors as “advanced, server-validated, and energy-efficient CPUs built for low-cost, easy-to-deploy systems tailored to growing businesses.”

“The AMD EPYC 4005 Series captures performance, price and practicality that small businesses require as they seek to acquire a system that meets their unique demands,” said Derek Dicker, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business, AMD.

“Growing businesses will now have a compelling, right-sized solution, packaged in an affordable, easy-to-use platform that fits their current needs but can scale as their business grows.”

NEGG Price Action: At the time of writing, Newegg shares are trading 48.4% higher at $7.71, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.