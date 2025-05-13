NRG Energy Inc NRG is on fire. Shares have jumped more than 31% in just five trading days, pushing year-to-date gains past 64%. The stock surged over 24% on Monday to a record high of $148.30, after announcing a $12 billion acquisition of LS (Luminus Systems) Power's generation assets.

With U.S. power demand set to spike — driven by AI, crypto, and increased commercial and residential use — NRG is betting big on future consumption. The LS Power deal gives it a stronger foothold in the PJM (Pennsylvania–New Jersey–Maryland Interconnection) market, a key electricity hub.

Profit Spikes, Guidance Jumps

The company also reported a 47% jump in first quarter net income to $750 million. Long-term EPS growth guidance was raised from 10% to 14% as the LS Power assets are expected to add to earnings immediately.

This acquisition is just the latest in a string of strategic moves. NRG recently bought Rockland's natural gas assets, signed supply deals with data center operators, and is co-developing 5.4 GW of new gas capacity with GE Vernova.

Chart Signals Are All Green

NRG's technical setup is screaming bullish. The stock trades well above its eight-, 20-, 50- and 200-day moving averages. Its eight-day SMA sits at $126.71 versus a current price of $154.82.

Meanwhile, the RSI (relative strength index) has surged to 86.04, signaling extreme strength and continued buying pressure. While typically an RSI above 70 indicates overbought conditions and possibility of a reversal in trend, in strong uptrends or breakout scenarios (like NRG's surge on deal news), stocks can remain overbought for extended periods.

So while RSI 86.04 does flag caution, it doesn't guarantee an immediate reversal — especially if fundamentals and momentum remain strong.

With both fundamentals and technicals aligned, NRG is no longer just a utility — it’s becoming a growth story powered by next-gen energy demand.

