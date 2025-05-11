Bitcoin Taps $105,000, Ethereum Steady, Dogecoin Falls As US Announces China Trade Deal: Analyst Says BTC In For A 'Price Discovery Uptrend' If It Secures A Weekly Close Above This Level

Leading cryptocurrencies held on to gains Sunday as the U.S. announced a trade deal with China.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +0.65% $105,015.33 Ethereum ETH/USD

+0.33% $2,536.90 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -4.10% $0.2364

What Happened: Bitcoin tapped $105,000 for the first time since the last week of January, while Ethereum consolidated between the mid-$2,400s and the early $2,500s.

Ethereum's market dominance topped 9%, while Bitcoin's market share narrowed to 62%.

Over $333 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with bullish leveraged bets accounting for $216 million.

Nearly $720 million in Bitcoin shorts risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency reclaimed its all-time high of $109,000.

Bitcoin's Open Interest rose 1.81% in the last 24 hours, although over 60% of Binance traders with an open BTC position were positioned short.

The market remained "Greedy" according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, implying a potential surge in buying pressure.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Pi (PI) +49.64% $1.15 Four (FORM) +8.61% $2.59 Kaspa (KAS) +6.89% $0.1184

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.34 trillion, following a 0.60% dip in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures spiked Sunday overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 436 points, or 1.06%, as of 8:36 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 lifted 1.34%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures gained 1.76%.

The rally came after President Donald Trump said "great progress" was made during the high-level trade talks between the U.S. and China in Geneva and signaled a "total reset."

Infact, the White House announced that the two countries inked a trade deal.

This week, investors will await the consumer price index reading for April, allowing them to gauge the impact of trade tensions on the economy and inflation.

Stocks also climbed on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 254.48 points, or 0.62%, to end at 41,368.45. The S&P 500 lifted 0.58% to close at 5,663.94, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 1.07% to finish at 17,928.14.

Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Rekt Capital identified $104,500 as a significant level for Bitcoin, with a weekly close above it paving the way for a “price discovery uptrend.”

Another widely followed trader, Roman, said Ethereum's weekly growth chart painted a "solid recovery."

"I'd like to see a bit more continuation before a pullback. Will consider opening up alt spot positions once again if this occurs," Roman added.

Photo Courtesy: Yalcin Sonat on Shutterstock.com

