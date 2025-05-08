Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Is Sinking Thursday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- Cleveland-Cliffs reported first-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the market closed.
- The company reported a loss of 92 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of a 75 cent-loss.
- Feel unsure about the market’s next move? Copy trade alerts from Matt Maley—a Wall Street veteran who consistently finds profits in volatile markets. Claim your 7-day free trial now.
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF stock is trading lower Thursday after the company reported first-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the market closed.
The Details: The company reported a loss of 92 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of a 75 cent-loss. In addition, Cliffs reported sales of $4.63 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion.
During the quarter, Cliffs made the decision to fully or partially idle six facilities to optimize its footprint and reposition away from loss-making operations. Some of the now idle facilities include the Steelton, Pennsylvania rail facility and the Riverdale, Illinois compact strip mill facility.
These actions are anticipated to produce about $300 million in savings annually for the company.
Furthermore, the company will no longer be deploying capital toward the development of a transformer production plant in Weirton, West Virginia.
Lourenco Goncalves, Cliffs’ Chairman, President and CEO, said: “Our first-quarter results were negatively impacted by underperforming non-core assets and the lagging effect of lower index prices in late 2024 and early 2025. As a result, we are taking decisive action to streamline our operations and enhance efficiency. This will drive meaningful fixed cost savings and sharpen our focus on our core strength: supplying steel to the automotive industry.”
See Also: Papa John’s Tops Q1 Estimates, Notes Limited Tariff Impact But Flags Consumer Spending Uncertainty
CLF Price Action: At the time of writing, Cliffs stock is trading 15.8% lower at $7.14, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.