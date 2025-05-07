May 7, 2025 3:07 PM 1 min read

Eos Energy Stock Is Moving Higher: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Eos Energy Enterpises, Inc. EOSE shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

What To Know: Eos reported a loss of 17 cents, beating the consensus estimate of a 21 cent-loss. In addition, the company reported sales of $10.46 million, beating the consensus estimate of $10.40 million and representing a 58% year-over-year increase.

The company ended the quarter with $111.7 million in cash. It also reported a commercial opportunity pipeline of $15.6 billion.

“The Eos team delivered solid operating results. We are starting to see the product cost-out benefits combined with higher manufacturing output,” said Joe Mastrangelo, Eos CEO.

“Year-to-date, the team has already surpassed total 2024 shipments, and during Q1 the operations team set production records across all key processes showing the ability to scale operations. We continue to position the Company for long-term profitable growth and believe that American-made long duration energy storage will play a critical role in helping the country achieve energy independence.”

Outlook: The company sees fiscal-year sales from $150 million to $190 million, versus the consensus estimate of $167.08 million.

See Also: What’s Going On With Zeekr Stock Today?

EOSE Price Action: At the time of writing, Eos stock is trading 32% higher at $6.64, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
EOS Logo
EOSEaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II
$21.71-0.50%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
62.16
Growth
-
Quality
2.67
Value
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EOSE Logo
EOSEEos Energy Enterprises Inc
$6.6231.4%
Got Questions? Ask
Which energy storage companies will thrive next?
How might manufacturing output impact Eos?
What does Eos' $15.6 billion pipeline mean for investors?
Which competitors could struggle against Eos' growth?
Will American-made energy solutions see increased demand?
How will Eos' financial performance influence market trends?
What opportunities exist in long duration energy storage?
Could Eos' production records attract new investments?
How does Eos' cash position affect its strategic initiatives?
Which sectors might benefit from energy independence initiatives?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMoverswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved