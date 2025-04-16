What's Going On With Interactive Brokers Shares Wednesday?

Zinger Key Points
- In its first-quarter earnings report, Interactive reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.88, missing analysts' estimate of $1.92.
- The company declared a four-for-one forward stock split and raised its quarterly dividend from 25 cents to 32 cents, effective June 16.
Interactive Brokers Group Inc. IBKR shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected adjusted earnings per share in its report released Tuesday after the market closed.
What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.88, missing analysts’ estimate of $1.92. In addition, the company reported sales of $1.43 billion, beating analysts’ estimate of $1.39 billion.
Furthermore, Interactive reported commission revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $514 million. Additionally, it announced that customer accounts increased 32% to 3.62 million and customer equity increased 23% to $573.5 billion, both compared to a year ago.
The company declared a four-for-one forward stock split and raised its quarterly dividend from 25 cents to 32 cents, effective June 16 after the market closes.
Following the earnings report, B of A Securities analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Buy rating on Interactive and lowered the price target from $265 to $243. Meanwhile, Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained an Overweight rating on the company and raised the price target from $188 to $193.
IBKR Price Action: At the time of writing, Interactive Brokers is trading 10.7% lower at $154.88, per data from Benzinga Pro.
