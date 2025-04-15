What's Going On With Trump Media & Technology Stock Today?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. DJT, the parent company of Truth Social, has announced a foray into financial services through a strategic partnership with Yorkville America Equities and Index Technologies Group on Tuesday.

This collaboration introduces a new series of Truth Social-branded Separately Managed Accounts, catering to investors focusing on U.S.-centric values.

The firms unveiled the investment product suite on Tuesday, aiming to provide customized portfolios aligned with specific American principles and themes.

The SMAs are built around four core themes: Faith & Values, Liberty & Security, Energy Independence, and Made in America.

Each portfolio is constructed using a proprietary model that blends financial performance data with values-based scoring.

Advanced analytics rank companies according to their fit within each theme.

These portfolios will be reviewed and adjusted quarterly to stay aligned with their core missions.

Devin Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology, stated the company aims to offer “non-woke” investment options through the initiative.

“We’re moving forward with a series of America First investment products that meet investors’ demand to support a wide range of outstanding, non-woke, and innovative companies across key sectors of the U.S. economy,” he said.

Troy Rillo, CEO of Yorkville America Equities, highlighted the collaboration’s unique fusion of media and financial expertise to deliver a values-driven approach to investing.

Jon DuPrau, Managing Partner at Index Technologies Group, emphasized the significance of aligning investment strategies with the evolving identity of the American economy.

Later this year, the company plans to introduce a series of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in partnership with Crypto.com.

Both the SMAs and ETFs will be supported by TMTG’s $250 million in cash reserves, which are custodied by Charles Schwab.

This move signals TMTG’s expansion beyond digital media, with a vision to provide mission-aligned investment alternatives.

Price Action: DJT shares are trading higher by 6.4% to $20.14 at last check Tuesday.

