April 11, 2025 12:32 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Theratechnologies Shares Friday?

Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Theratechnologies, Inc. THTX shares are moving higher on Friday following Future Pak‘s proposal to acquire the company for $255 million.

The Details: Future Pak would acquire the company for about $255 million, with $205 million in cash at closing and up to $50 million in contingent value right payments.

The offer implies between a 164% to 238% premium to Theratechnologies’ closing stock price of $1.33 on April 10.

“To move this process forward efficiently and deliver compelling value to Theratechnologies’ shareholders, we have submitted multiple offers outlining a flexible and attractive framework,” said Nirav Patel, Chief Growth Officer at Future Pak.

“We believe this proposal provides significant upside and a solid foundation for constructive dialogue, with the goal of achieving a mutually beneficial transaction.”

Future Pak said it received minimal engagement from Theratechnologies.

See Also: Are Chinese Tech Stocks At A ‘Serious Risk’ Amid Escalating Trade War? ‘Delisting Is Moving Up In The List Of Retaliatory Options,’ Says Analyst

THTX Price Action: At the time of writing, Theratechnologies shares are trading 45.8% higher at $1.94, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock

THTX Logo
THTXTheratechnologies Inc
$1.9546.6%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
66.15
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
27.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which biotech companies could be acquisition targets?
How might Future Pak's acquisition affect its stock?
What implications does Theratechnologies' premium have for investors?
Are there similar biotech offers in the pipeline?
Which investors stand to benefit from this deal?
How does merger activity impact market trends?
Could future acquisitions prompt investor interest in biotech?
What are the risks for Theratechnologies in this acquisition?
How will shareholder response influence the acquisition process?
Which pharmaceutical stocks could follow a similar path?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsMoverswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved