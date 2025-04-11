What's Going On With Theratechnologies Shares Friday?

Zinger Key Points
- Future Pak's proposed to acquire the company for $255 million.
- The offer implies a 164% to 238% premium to Theratechnologies' closing stock price of $1.33 on April 10.
- Feel unsure about the market’s next move? Copy trade alerts from Matt Maley—a Wall Street veteran who consistently finds profits in volatile markets. Claim your 7-day free trial now.
Theratechnologies, Inc. THTX shares are moving higher on Friday following Future Pak‘s proposal to acquire the company for $255 million.
The Details: Future Pak would acquire the company for about $255 million, with $205 million in cash at closing and up to $50 million in contingent value right payments.
The offer implies between a 164% to 238% premium to Theratechnologies’ closing stock price of $1.33 on April 10.
“To move this process forward efficiently and deliver compelling value to Theratechnologies’ shareholders, we have submitted multiple offers outlining a flexible and attractive framework,” said Nirav Patel, Chief Growth Officer at Future Pak.
“We believe this proposal provides significant upside and a solid foundation for constructive dialogue, with the goal of achieving a mutually beneficial transaction.”
Future Pak said it received minimal engagement from Theratechnologies.
See Also: Are Chinese Tech Stocks At A ‘Serious Risk’ Amid Escalating Trade War? ‘Delisting Is Moving Up In The List Of Retaliatory Options,’ Says Analyst
THTX Price Action: At the time of writing, Theratechnologies shares are trading 45.8% higher at $1.94, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image: via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.