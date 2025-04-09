TQQQ Surges Over 35% In Tech-Led Rebound Following Trump's Tariff Pause

In a stunning market turnaround, the ProShares UltraPro QQQ TQQQ soared over 35% on Wednesday afternoon, riding the coattails of a broad tech-driven rally sparked by President Donald Trump's 90-day tariff pause for non-retaliating nations.

What To Know: TQQQ, which offers triple-leveraged exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index, benefits disproportionately from sharp moves in large-cap technology stocks.

The ETF's top holdings mirror those of the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ and include mega caps like Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon and Meta Platforms—all of which posted double-digit gains Wednesday afternoon.

Investors interpreted the tariff reprieve as a de-escalation of global trade tensions — particularly with key U.S. allies — while simultaneously deepening pressure on China.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments provided a policy framework investors embraced: certainty in reciprocal tariffs, punitive measures for China and potential for future negotiations.

The Nasdaq-100 meanwhile surged 10%, fueling a risk-on rotation into high-beta names, especially in the technology and consumer discretionary sectors.

The triple-levered ProShares UltraPro QQQ closed Wednesday up 35.2% at $52.61, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

