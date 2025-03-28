What's Going On With KULR Technology Shares Friday?

KULR Technology Group, Inc. KULR shares are trading higher after the company announced fourth-quarter earnings, surpassing revenue expectations.

The Details: The company reported quarterly sales of $3.37 million, beating analysts’ estimate of $2.90 million, and representing a 44% increase year-over-year.

KULR attributed the increase in revenue to the scaling up of design and test services from larger customers.

KULR Price Action: At the time of writing, KULR shares are trading 0.68% higher at $1.47, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

