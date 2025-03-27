What's Going On With MicroAlgo Shares Thursday?

MicroAlgo, Inc. MLGO shares are trading higher on Thursday after WiMi Hologram Cloud WIMI increased its stake in the company.

The Details: The company increased its stake in MicroAlgo to 67.65% and agreed to a ten-year lock-up period for all currently held MicroAlgo shares.

Hologram Cloud currently holds 40,000 Class A ordinary shares, 1,810,658 restricted Class A ordinary shares, and 44,878,261 restricted Class B ordinary shares of MicroAlgo.

How To Buy MicroAlgo Shares

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for MicroAlgo – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of MicroAlgo, which is trading at $19.88 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 5.03 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

MLGO Price Action: At the time of writing, MicroAlgo shares are trading 23.7% higher at $14.70, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

