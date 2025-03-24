Oklo Stock Is Rising Monday: Here's Why

Oklo Inc OKLO shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced it’s engaging with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) in a pre-application readiness assessment.

What Happened: Oklo announced it’s engaging with the NRC in a pre-application assessment for its combined license application for the company’s Aurora Powerhouse at the Idaho National Laboratory.

NRC staff will have time to review Oklo’s licensing materials ahead of the full application review to help prepare both sides for an efficient application review process. The readiness assessment is expected to begin near the end of the month.

“We continue making progress towards obtaining commercial licenses for next-generation nuclear technologies,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo.

The company expects to submit a formal combined license application later this year, with plans for follow on applications to fulfill its order pipeline of more than 14 GW. The company has been engaging with the NRC since 2016.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were up 14.3% at $31.03 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Oklo.