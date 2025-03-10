What's Going On With Microsoft Shares Monday?

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are moving lower on Monday amid recession worries due to uncertainty around trade policy and tariffs.

The Details: Back in February, President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, along with a 10% tariff on Chinese imports. According to ABC, the tariffs on goods from Canada and Mexico were temporarily delayed for one month, while the tariffs on Chinese goods went into effect as planned.

On March 4, Trump moved forward with the tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods and introduced an additional 10% tariff on Chinese imports. Last week, he delayed tariffs for goods from Canada and Mexico that comply with the USMCA for another month.

This decision follows reported discussions with executives from Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. The USMCA largely affects the automotive industry.

Investors may be selling off stocks as the back-and-forth on tariffs and trade policy creates uncertainty around the future stability of pricing and supply chains. Technology companies like Microsoft could see heightened caution from investors, given their reliance on global markets for production and distribution.

Notably, these concerns could lead investors to shift out of growth sector stocks.

Trump has acknowledged the possibility for a recession this year, describing it as a “period of transition” due to his administration’s economic and administrative policies.

MSFT Price Action: At the time of writing, Microsoft shares are trading 3.49% lower at $379.68, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock