Bitcoin Spin-Off Litecoin, 'Ethereum Killer' Avalanche Weather Crypto Meltdown, Here's Why LTC, AVAX Are Spiking

Litecoin and Avalanche both traded in the green Wednesday, defying the blood-soaked charts of other established coins.
What happened: LTC rose 2.85% in the last 24 hours, while its trading volume zoomed 34% to $1.94 billion.
The coin, created from the hard fork of Bitcoin BTC/USD, surged to an intraday high of $128.14 earlier in the day before retracing to $122.
While there was no specific trigger for the rally, traders may be pricing in a high probability of a Litecoin spot exchange-traded fund approval this year. In the last few weeks, the SEC has acknowledged spot ETF filings by Grayscale, Canary Capital, and CoinShares
Additionally, AVAX lifted 1.05% on the launch of its Visa credit card, which allows users to buy products directly with their cryptocurrency without having to convert it to fiat.
Avalanche, like Ethereum ETH/USD, is a smart contract-based network, enabling the development of decentralized applications on top of it.
The gains contrasted with the broader market meltdown, with the total capitalization shrinking by 4.35% in the last 24 hours.
The slump was exacerbated by Bitcoin's drop below $83,000, its lowest in 15 weeks. Large-cap cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Solana SOL/USD fell 6.74% and 3.15%, respectively.
