February 25, 2025 11:26 PM

Pepe, Shiba Inu Lead Recovery Amid Broader Slump —Trader Says Those Buying PEPE Now Would Sit Pretty During The Memecoin's Next Retrace

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Pepe PEPE/USD notched sizable gains Tuesday even as the broader market sentiment was grim following Bitcoin's BTC/USD precipitous drop.

What happened: Frog-themed Pepe rallied over 6% in the last 24 hours, while the trading volume jumped 12.26% to over $1 billion. Among meme coins with over a billion dollars in capitalization, Pepe gained the most.

Chandler, a prominent Pepe bull, stated that, while the coin was down 70% from its highs, anyone buying the present dip would be up +800% in the next significant retrace.

Notably, just about 34% of Pepe holders were in profit at the current price, according to IntoTheBlock.

Shiba Inu, another Ethereum ETH/USD-based meme coin, gained 4.12%, alongside a 16.83% jump in trading volumes. Solana SOL/USD-based Bonk rose over 5%. 

Meanwhile, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, the largest meme coin by market valuation, was up marginally by 0.20%.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 10:30 p.m. ET)
Pepe PEPE/USD+6.75%$0.000008378
Bonk BONK/USD+5.22%$0.00001368
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD+4.12%$0.00001430

The overall meme coin market capitalization rose 2.44% to $58.37 billion in the last 24 hours, marking a noticeable recovery.

The gains in meme coins contrasted with the downsides in Bitcoin, as the world's leading cryptocurrency plunged below $86,000 for the first time in over three months. Ethereum also traded flat as of this writing. 

