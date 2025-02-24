Dominari Holdings Stock Surges After Hours: What's Going On?

Dominari Holdings Inc DOMH shares are trading higher in Monday’s after-hours session after Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump reported significant stakes in the company.

What Happened: According to two separate regulatory filings released Monday, Trump Jr. and Eric Trump both reported stakes of 6.71% in Dominari Holdings as of Feb. 18.

The news comes after Dominari Holdings shares surged earlier this month after the company announced Trump Jr. and Eric Trump joined the company's board. They also participated in a private placement announced the same day.

"We are thrilled to welcome Don Jr. and Eric as advisors to our team. They have each achieved significant success across a wide range of industries and bring invaluable leadership and strategic insight that we believe will be highly beneficial for our firm," CEO Kyle Wool said at the time.

"Their guidance is expected to be instrumental as we continue to seek attractive investment opportunities, particularly in the rapidly evolving AI and Data Center sector."

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: 3 ETFs Positioned For Microsoft’s Quantum Breakthrough

Dominari Holdings shares are up approximately 670% year-to-date. The stock has seen increased attention this year as retail traders have highlighted the company's investments on social platforms.

According to a filing showing holdings as of Sept. 31, 2024, Dominari maintains investments in several popular companies including Anduril, xAI, Epic Games, Discord and more.

DOMH Price Action: Dominari Holdings shares were up 23.48% after hours, trading at $9.36 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.