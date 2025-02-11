What's Going On With SelectQuote Stock Tuesday?

SelectQuote, Inc. SLQT stock is trading higher on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected 2025 fiscal-year second-quarter earnings on Monday after the market closed.

The Details: SelectQuote reported earnings per share of 30 cents, beating analysts’ estimate of 10 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $481.07 million, beating analysts’ estimate of $447.00 million.

SelectQuote further broke down its revenue, reporting $255.6 million from the senior segment, $183.4 million from the healthcare services segment and $39.9 million from the life segment. Also, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $87.5 million and net income of $53.2 million.

“SelectQuote delivered impressive results during our fiscal second quarter despite a historically disruptive Annual Enrollment Period,” said Tim Danker, CEO of SelectQuote.

“Our strong policy volume and Senior Adjusted EBITDA margin of 39%, up approximately 750 basis points year-over-year, are additional proof points of our differentiated, high-touch, agent-led model. American Seniors faced an unprecedented level of plan terminations and benefit changes this season, and we take great pride in that fact that consumers sought out SelectQuote as they navigated such a challenging market backdrop.”

The company issued guidance for the 2025 fiscal year. It sees revenue from $1.5 billion to $1.57 billion, versus analysts’ estimate of $1.46 billion. Furthermore, the company projects adjusted EBITDA from $115 million to $140 million.

Additionally, the company announced a $350 million strategic investment from Bain Capital, Morgan Stanley Private Credit and Newlight Partners. The investment supports continued growth in its healthcare services business, strengthens partnerships with carriers and offers more value to consumers as a result. It will help recapitalize the balance sheet, reduce annual debt service and provide liquidity to fund growth initiatives.

Related Link: KKR Raises Bid In Fierce Takeover Battle Of Fuji Soft, Bain Weighs Next Steps: Report

SLQT Price Action: At the time of writing, SelectQuote stock is trading 26.9% higher at $5.56, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock