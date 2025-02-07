What's Going On With Affirm Shares Friday?

Zinger Key Points
- Affirm reported 2025 fiscal-year second-quarter earnings after the market closed on Thursday.
- The company reported earnings per share of 23 cents, beating analysts' estimate of a loss of 16 cents per share.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares are trading higher on Friday after the company reported better-than-expected 2025 fiscal-year second-quarter earnings and strong guidance for the 2025 fiscal-year.
What To Know: Affirm reported earnings per share of 23 cents, beating analysts’ estimate of a loss of 16 cents per share. In addition, the company reported sales of $866.38 million, beating analysts’ estimate of $807.16 million and representing a 47% year-over-year increase.
Affirm attributed its revenue growth to several factors, including a 42% increase in interest income driven by a rise in loans held for investment. Additionally, the company reported a 33% increase in network revenue and a 138% growth in gain on loan sales.
Furthermore, the company reported gross merchandise volume of $10.1 billion, a 35% year-over-increase. Affirm reported direct-to-consumer gross merchandise volume of $2.8 billion.
In its letter to shareholders, the company stated, "Affirm is in the strongest shape it’s ever been. Challenges met, competitors bested: excellent growth in a rapidly expanding segment, on-target unit economics, robust operating leverage.”
The company also issued guidance for the 2025 fiscal-year. It sees revenue from $3.13 billion to $3.19 billion, versus analysts’ estimate of $3.09 billion.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, several analysts issued price target adjustments.
- Needham analyst Kyle Peterson reiterated a Hold rating on Affirm.
- Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Bauch maintained an Overweight rating on Affirm Holdings and raised the price target from $70 to $85.
AFRM Price Action: At the time of writing, Affirm shares are trading 19.0% higher at $73.48, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image: Courtesy of Affirm
