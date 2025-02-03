Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Stage Strong Rebound As Trump Pauses Canada, Mexico Tariffs: Analyst Flags Significance Of $101,000 For BTC

Leading cryptocurrencies rebounded Monday as President Donald Trump's brief tariff reprieve fueled positive sentiment in risk-on markets.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +5.14% $101,349.10 Ethereum ETH/USD

+1.46% $2,860.84 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +15.87% $0.2866

What Happened: Bitcoin surged past $100,000, a day after plunging below $92,000. The leading cryptocurrency hit an intraday high of $102,500 before paring gains overnight.

Ethereum chalked out modest gains, but the second-largest cryptocurrency was yet to reclaim the pre-slump levels. Dogecoin rallied 15%, erasing significant losses from the Sunday decline.

Cryptocurrency liquidations hit $1.56 billion over the last 24 hours, with longs accounting for over $1 billion.

If Bitcoin retraces to $95,000 again, over $1 billion in upside bets will be wiped out.

More than 55% of Bitcoin futures traders were short Bitcoin, according to the Long/Short Ratio, signaling a potential drop.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin's Open Interest rose 2.36% in the last 24 hours, suggesting a surge in speculative trading.

Market sentiment flipped from "Fear" to "Greed", according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET) MANTRA (OM) +25.38% $6.20 Ethena (ENA) +20.65% $0.6834 Onyxcoin (XCN) +19.10% $1.04

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.35 trillion, rising 4.38% in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures climbed Monday night after Trump paused planned tariffs against Canada and Mexico. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 151 points, or 0.34%, as of 7:48 p.m. EDT.

Earlier in the day, major averages closed in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 122.75 points, or 0.28%, to close at 44,421.91. The S&P 500 slid 0.76%, ending at 5,994.57, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 1.20% to close at 19,391.96.

Analyst Notes: Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Rekt Capital noted Bitcoin's recovery to the $101,000 level.

"Now BTC needs to daily close above it and retest it successfully to reclaim it into support," the analyst remarked. "Until then – $101,000 needs to prove it is not a new resistance."

Another well-known analyst, Ali Martinez, spotted a potential head-and-shoulders pattern for Ethereum.

"ETH must hold above $2,700 to keep the bullish structure intact and have a chance of reaching $7,000," Martinez projected.

The inverse head and shoulders pattern is a bullish reversal pattern, indicating exhaustion of a prolonged downturn.

If this is a head-and-shoulders pattern, #Ethereum $ETH must hold above $2,700 to keep the bullish structure intact and have a chance of reaching $7,000! pic.twitter.com/nR6TDg2jA4 — Ali (@ali_charts) February 3, 2025

Photo by SvetlanaParnikova on Shutterstock

