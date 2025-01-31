What's Going On With Walgreens Shares Friday?

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA shares are moving lower on Friday after the company announced on Thursday that it suspended its quarterly dividend.

What To Know: The company announced it is halting its quarterly dividend while the management team reviews and adjusts its capital allocation strategy to match the company’s broader long-term recovery efforts.

The goal is to enhance Walgreen’s financial position by prioritizing debt reduction and improving free cash flow. Furthermore, the company’s cash needs over the next several years, including those related to litigation and debt refinancing, were key factors in the decision to suspend the dividend.

Walgreens said in the press release that, “WBA leadership remains focused on successfully executing against its strategic priorities and maintaining financial discipline, which it believes will deliver sustained value creation over the long term.”

WBA Price Action: At the time of writing, Walgreens stock is trading 12.4% lower at $10.04, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Walgreens Boots Alliance.