Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise, Defy Stocks Decline As Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged: Top Trader Sees Possible 40% Downside For This Large-Cap Crypto

Leading cryptocurrencies lifted on Wednesday, defying the stock market's decline as the Federal Reserve snapped its interest rate-cutting streak.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:15 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +2.61% $104,300.32 Ethereum ETH/USD

+1.31% $3,146.53 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +1.83% $0.3304

What Happened: Bitcoin reclaimed the $104,000 mark, helped by bullish commentary from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Ethereum also registered gains, although it waited for a strong upward breach from $3,200.

The second-largest cryptocurrency has trailed Bitcoin thus far in 2025, recording year-to-date losses of 5.80% as opposed to the apex cryptocurrency's 11% gains.

At the press conference, Powell took a positive stance on cryptocurrencies, praising the ongoing efforts to provide a clear regulatory framework for the industry.

The rally resulted in $257.59 million in cryptocurrency liquidations in the last 24 hours, with the majority being downside bets.

Bitcoin's Open Interest rose by 2.58% in the last 24 hours, indicating an influx of fresh money into its futures market.

However, over 50% of Bitcoin traders took short positions on the asset, according to the Long/Short ratio, suggesting that the market could reverse.

The "Greed" sentiment softened from 72 to 76, according to the reading on the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:15 p.m. ET) Onyxcoin (XCN) +26.14% $0.03458 Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) +20.64% $0.9892 Jito (JTO) +12.81% $3.30

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.52 trillion, growing by 1.99% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks edged lower on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 136.83 points, or 0.31%, to close at 44,713.52. The S&P 500 slid 0.47%, ending at 6,039.31, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.51% to close at 19,632.32.

The slide came after the Fed kept interest rates unchanged, pausing its monetary easing cycle that began in September.

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes: Blockchain analytics firm Santiment weighed in on the cryptocurrency market's rebound and its divergence from stocks.

"They [cryptocurrencies and stocks] have been tightly correlated for much of the past 3 years now, but today is a good sign that cryptocurrencies aren’t entirely fluctuating as simply ‘high leveraged tech stocks’, as many skeptics have been claiming," the research firm said.

📈 Cryptocurrency has not (yet) been phased by Jerome Powell and the Fed's decision to halt interest rate cuts for the time being. Interest rates have been a sensitive topic for investors and traders of all sectors, particularly after they were aggressively cut in 2020 (as a… pic.twitter.com/p49FjhLiKI — Santiment (@santimentfeed) January 29, 2025

Influential cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez sounded the alarm about the prospect of a major Ethereum downside.

"Ethereum MVRV has dropped below the 160-day MA once again. The last time this happened was on June 23, 2024, which led to a 40% price correction from $3,500 to $2,100," the analyst remarked.

MVRV, which stands for Market Value to Realized Value, is a ratio used to assess the value of a cryptocurrency by comparing its current market value to its realized value.

#Ethereum $ETH MVRV has dropped below the 160-day MA once again. The last time this happened was on June 23, 2024, which led to a 40% price correction from $3,500 to $2,100. pic.twitter.com/zbnqPqzr0D — Ali (@ali_charts) January 29, 2025

Photo by Avi Rozen on Shutterstock

Read Next: