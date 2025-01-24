What's Going On With Meta Shares Friday?

Meta Platforms Inc. META shares are trading higher on Friday after its CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook about the company’s plans for capital spending in 2025 and artificial intelligence (AI).

What To Know: Zuckerberg anticipates Meta dedicating between $60 billion to $65 billion to capital spending, with a focus on growing the company’s AI teams and a new data center.

Zuckerberg described the new data center as, “so large that it would cover a significant part of Manhattan.” He added that Meta aims to bring about a gigawatt of computing power online in 2025 and is projected to close the year with more than 1.3 million graphics processing units.

Zuckerberg stated, “In 2025, I expect Meta AI will be the leading assistant serving more than 1 billion people, Llama 4 will become the leading state of the art model, and we’ll build an AI engineer that will start contributing increasing amounts of code to our R&D efforts.”

What Else: According to Bloomberg, President Donald Trump criticized the European Union (EU) for targeting United States technology giants such as Meta, Apple and Google. He accused EU regulators of unfairly singling out these companies, describing their actions as “a form of taxation.”

"These are American companies whether you like it or not," Trump stated. "They shouldn't be doing that. That's, as far as I'm concerned, a form of taxation. We have some very big complaints with the EU."

Trump pointed to Apple's loss in a $14.4 billion tax dispute with the EU which stemmed from allegations that Ireland provided the company with illegal state aid. He made these remarks during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

See Also: Tradepulse Power Inflow Alert: Booking Holdings (BKNG) Moves Up 190 Points After Alert

META Price Action: At the time of writing, Meta stock is trading 1.19% higher at $644.12, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock