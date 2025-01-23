Lightbridge Stock Is Surging Today: What's Going On?

Lightbridge Corporation LTBR shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced a collaboration agreement with Oklo Inc. OKLO.

What To Know: Lightbridge and Oklo entered into a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wednesday to explore joint opportunities in nuclear fuel development, according to a new regulatory filing.

The MOU outlines plans for a feasibility study to evaluate co-locating a Lightbridge commercial-scale fuel fabrication facility at Oklo's proposed commercial fuel fabrication site. The companies will also explore opportunities for collaboration on reprocessing and recycling spent uranium-zirconium fuel.

Lightbridge and Oklo shares have soared in recent months, driven by increased optimism around nuclear. Multiple big tech companies have signed deals with nuclear power startups in an effort to keep up with rising energy demands of AI data centers.

LTBR Price Action: Lightbridge shares were up 40.4% at $10.14 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

