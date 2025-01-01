Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Begin New Year On A Healthy Note: Analyst Says This Blue Chip Crypto Can Witness 'Good Amount Of Action' In Early 2025

Leading cryptocurrencies ticked higher on New Year's Day as investors combined the festive spirit with some risk-taking.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +1.24% $95,016.06 Ethereum ETH/USD

+1.02% $3,384.66 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +4.92% $0.3332

What Happened: Bitcoin surged past $95,000 while Ethereum almost crossed $3,400 as the world bid goodbye to 2024 and welcomed 2025

The leading cryptocurrency concluded the fourth quarter of 2024 with gains of 47.73%, lower than 2023's figures of 56.9% and significantly below the quarterly average of 85.42%.

Ethereum, on the other hand, returned 28.34%, which was greater than the quarterly average of 23.85%.

Otherwise, the final quarter of 2024 was historic, with Bitcoin embarking on a record-breaking bull run that pushed its price past $100,000.

Bitcoin's Open Interest rose 1.14% in the last 24 hours to $57.71 billion. The total money locked in Bitcoin's derivatives market spiked 68% in the fourth quarter.

More than 60% of speculative traders on Binance took bullish positions on Bitcoin, according to the Long/Short Ratio

The market sentiment remained in the "Greed" zone, according to the Crypto Fear & Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 7:30 p.m. ET) Stellar (XLM) +32.67% $0.4493 IOTA (IOTA) +23.49% $0.3531 Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL) +22.77% $4.83

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.33 trillion, following an increase of 1.89% in the last 24 hours.

Stock futures dropped slightly on the first evening of 2025. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures dipped 28 points, or 0.07%, as of 7:45 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 slid 0.04%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.05%.

Trading will resume on Thursday after New Year's break. Investors will monitor the weekly jobless claims data to assess the labor market.

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes: Influential cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez highlighted the significance of $88,000 as a support level for Bitcoin.

"If Bitcoin falls below $88,000, the next major support level lies at $71,000, according to the MVRV pricing bands," Martinez cautioned.

If #Bitcoin $BTC falls below $88,000, the next major support level lies at $71,000, according to the MVRV Pricing Bands. pic.twitter.com/QdphZhRcT2 — Ali (@ali_charts) January 1, 2025

Widely followed cryptocurrency investor Daan Crypto Trades drew attention to Ethereum's historically strong performance in the first quarter.

"ETH generally sees a good amount of action in Q1. Even during the past few years during the downtrend against BTC," the analyst remarked.

"During the previous bull cycle, 2020 and 2021 saw large moves for the ETH/BTC ratio which also kick-started an alt season."

$ETH Generally sees a good amount of action in Q1. Even during the past few years during the downtrend against $BTC.



During the previous bull cycle, 2020 and 2021 saw large moves for the ETH/BTC ratio which also kick-started an alt season.



~0.04 remains an important level to… pic.twitter.com/rEjnriL88i — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) January 1, 2025

Read Next: