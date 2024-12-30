AEye Shares Are Falling Today: What You Need To Know

AEye, Inc. LIDR shares are trading lower following the company's announcement it had updated its maximum private placement agreement to generate up to $5.23 million in proceeds under an at-market sales agreement.

What To Know: In a Form 8-K filing, AEye disclosed that it had filed a prospectus supplement to increase the maximum number of shares issuable under its At Market Issuance Sales Agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners. This update reflects the company's plan to issue additional shares of common stock as part of its ongoing fundraising efforts.

The issuance and sale of these shares will be conducted under a previously filed registration statement with the SEC, which became effective in September 2023.

Investors potentially reacted negatively to the announcement, as the prospect of increased share issuance often raises concerns about dilution. AEye's decision to pursue this private placement comes as the company seeks to raise capital to support its operations and strategic initiatives.

LIDR Price Action: AEye shares closed down 17.16% at $1.69 Monday, according to Benzinga Pro. Shares are continuing to drop after hours, 4.14% at $1.62 at publication.

Photo: Shutterstock.