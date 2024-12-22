Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Lose Sheen Ahead Of Holidays But Top Analyst Points To This Indicator, Says BTC Will Hit A Top Above $168K

Leading cryptocurrencies traded in the red on Sunday as risk aversion intensified ahead of the holidays.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-2.03%
|$94,810.09
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-1.76%
|$3,283.41
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-1.07%
|$0.3124
What Happened: Bitcoin went downhill after being faced with strong resistance from the bears at $97,000. The apex cryptocurrency was down nearly 11% over the week and 2.15% since December began.
Ethereum's move above $3,600 was short-lived as the second-largest cryptocurrency reversed course, falling to an intraday low of $3,220.
Both the blue-chip cryptocurrencies witnessed thin trading volume in the last 24 hours.
Over $276 million was liquidated from the market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $204 million.
Around $635 million in short positions risked liquidation if Bitcoin rebounds to $100,000.
Bitcoin's Open Interest dropped 1.46% in the last 24 hours. However, the percentage of trader accounts on Binance placing long positions on the coin surged to 60%.
The market remained engulfed in the "Greed" sentiment, according to the Cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
|BitTorrent [New] (BTT)
|+8.26%
|$0.000001154
|Aave (AAVE)
|+7.23%
|$320.23
|FTX Token (FTT)
|+7.12%
|$2.99
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.27 trillion, following a contraction of 1.53% in the last 24 hours.
Stock futures edged higher Sunday evening. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 86 points, or 0.20%, as of 7:45 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.22%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures lifted 0.27%.
Stocks are coming off a slump that saw blue-chip averages record their biggest losing spree in years.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2.33% last week, witnessing a 10-day losing streak, the worst since 1974. The S&P 500 also lost 2.30% last week, precipitated by the Federal Reserve's hawkish outlook for 2025.
Markets will be shut on Christmas Day..
Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez flagged a buy signal for Bitcoin based on the reading of the TD Sequential indicator.
For the curious, the TD Sequential indicator is a technical analysis tool that helps traders identify potential price reversals and exhaustion patterns.
Furthermore, analysis of the Mayer Multiple indicator hinted that the leading cryptocurrency would hit a market top above $168,500.
Mayer Multiple is an oscillator calculated as the ratio between Bitcoin's price, and the 200-day moving average.
Widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst Karan Singh Arora urged his followers not to open new longs, adding that if Bitcoin fails to close above $99,000, it may fall lower.
"We need to regain at least $95800 or else we are going for $91,945 – $90,500 zone," Arora remarked.
Read Next:
