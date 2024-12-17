Nvidia Unveils Latest Jetson Supercomputer Aimed At Unlocking AI For Small Companies: What You Need To Know

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are in the spotlight Tuesday as the stock continues to pull back from recent highs. Despite the weakness, the company continues to charge ahead in the AI revolution with the introduction of a new, lower cost version of its Jetson computer.

The Details: Nvidia unveiled its most affordable generative AI supercomputer on Tuesday. The new version of Nvidia’s Jetson computer, priced at $249, is directed at hobbyists and small businesses looking to leverage AI applications, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The company stated that the $249 Jetson Orin Nano Super offers nearly twice the speed and efficiency of its predecessor and can handle around 70% more computational tasks, at close to half the cost.

“Whether creating LLM chatbots based on retrieval-augmented generation, building a visual AI agent, or deploying AI-based robots, the Jetson Orin Nano Super is an ideal solution to fetch,” the company said in a news release.

While the company faces restrictions in the U.S. related to selling some of its hardware in China, Nvidia has confirmed that the new Jetson product will be available in the country through local distributors.

The move from Nvidia represents a shift from the company’s usual focus on large corporations and AI startups with substantial budgets for AI infrastructure. These clients typically spend significant amounts on hardware to develop and operate their AI models.

Why It Matters: Nvidia is the latest company to introduce a product for the “edge,” aimed at casual AI consumers and smaller businesses interested in exploring AI applications.

The report indicates that Alphabet, Intel and Qualcomm have already ventured into the space. The move from Nvidia could potentially bolster competition between tech giants, driving innovation and potentially lowering costs across the industry.

This shift to the “edge” could ultimately accelerate the adoption of AI across various sectors by offering businesses of all sizes the ability to experiment with and implement AI solutions.

“Jetson Orin Nano Super is suited for those interested in developing skills in generative AI, robotics or computer vision. As the AI world is moving from task-specific models into foundation models, it also provides an accessible platform to transform ideas into reality,” the company said.

NVDA Price Action: At the time of writing, Nvidia stock is trading 1.47% lower at $130.05, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Nvidia.