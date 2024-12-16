What's Going On With Broadcom Shares Monday?

Broadcom Inc. AVGO stock is moving higher on Monday on continued momentum from last week after the company reported earnings for the fourth-quarter.

The Details: Broadcom shares rose last week after the company reported earnings and continue to gain momentum into Monday morning. The company’s earnings report included adjusted earnings per share of $1.42, beating analyst estimates of $1.38.

Broadcom reported quarterly revenue of $14.05 billion, missing analyst estimates of $14.09 billion, but representing a 51% increase compared to the prior year period.

“Broadcom’s fiscal year 2024 revenue grew 44% year-over-year to a record $51.6 billion, as infrastructure software revenue grew to $21.5 billion, on the successful integration of VMware,” said Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom Inc.

“Semiconductor revenue was a record $30.1 billion driven by AI revenue of $12.2 billion. AI revenue which grew 220 percent year-on-year was driven by our leading AI XPUs and Ethernet networking portfolio.”

Broadcom issued guidance for 2025 fiscal-year first-quarter. It sees revenue of about $14.6 billion, versus analyst estimates of $14.61 billion.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Deutsche Bank analyst Ross Seymore maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom and raised its price target from $190 to $240.

maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom and raised its price target from $190 to $240. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained an Overweight rating on Broadcom and raised its price target from $200 to $250.

maintained an Overweight rating on Broadcom and raised its price target from $200 to $250. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained an Outperform rating on Broadcom and raised its price target from $195 to $210.

maintained an Outperform rating on Broadcom and raised its price target from $195 to $210. Evercore ISI Group analyst Mark Lipacis maintained an Outperform rating on Broadcom and raised its price target from $201 to $250.

maintained an Outperform rating on Broadcom and raised its price target from $201 to $250. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom and raised its price target from $215 to $250.

AVGO Price Action: At the time of writing, Broadcom stock is trading 6.99% higher at $240.52, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Image via Wikimedia Commons