What's Going On With Riot Platforms Shares Monday?

Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT stock is trading lower on Monday after the company announced a $500 million convertible senior notes offering. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from this offering in order to acquire additional Bitcoin BTC/USD and for general corporate purposes.

The convertible senior notes have a maturity date of Jan. 15, 2030. Also, the company will grant initial purchasers a three-day option to buy up to an additional $75 million in notes after issuance.

Riot can redeem the notes for cash starting Jan. 20, 2028, provided at least $50 million in principal remains outstanding. The notes are also convertible into cash, Riot stock, or a mix of both, at Riot’s discretion.

What Else: Last week, the company released its Nov. 2024 Production and Operation Updates. As of Nov. 30, 2024, it holds 11,425 Bitcoin. In Nov., the company produced 495 Bitcoin, compared to 552 Bitcoin during the same period last year and 505 Bitcoin in Oct. 2024.

The average operating hash rate for the month was 25.8 EH/s, with a deployed hash rate of 30.8 EH/s. In Nov. 2023, the company had an average operating hash rate of 8.3 EH/s and a deployed hash rate of 12.4 EH/s

RIOT Price Action: At the time of writing, Riot stock is trading 8.81% lower at $11.81, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

