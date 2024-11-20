Floki Beats Dogecoin, Shiba Inu With Double-Digit Gains After Coinbase Listing Announcement

Floki FLOKI/USD jumped to the top of the daily gainers list after leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase announced support for the dog-themed cryptocurrency.

What happened: The meme coin soared nearly 16% over the last 24 hours to hit a five-month high.

Trading volume for the token increased 112% to $1.19 billion while its market capitalization pushed beyond $2.5 billion.

Floki's double-digit rally outperformed the blue-chip meme currencies, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, which fell 0.81% and 2.80%, respectively.

Named after tech mogul Elon Musk's Shiba Inu dog, Floki has been one of the top-performing cryptocurrencies in 2024, with year-to-date gains of 668%.

The rally followed an announcement by Coinbase to list the token on its platform on Thursday

Coinbase said users can start trading the token provided necessary liquidations are met.

"Once sufficient supply of this asset is established, trading on our FLOKI-USD trading pair will launch in phases. Support for FLOKI may be restricted in some supported jurisdictions," the exchange added.

Coinbase will add support for FLOKI (FLOKI) on the Ethereum network (ERC-20 token). Do not send this asset over other networks or your funds may be lost. Transfers for this asset are available on @Coinbase & @CoinbaseExch in the regions where trading is supported. — Coinbase Assets 🛡️ (@CoinbaseAssets) November 20, 2024

Widely-followed cryptocurrency analyst Javon Marks predicted that Floki might gain another 92% on its way to the target price of $0.0005467298.

$FLOKI (Floki Inu) has crossed back above the $0.0002761498 level and now has the $0.0005467298 target in play!



This means that prices could be set here for an additional +92.3% move… https://t.co/4fgkP5kuhU pic.twitter.com/QG3TtRw5K9 — JAVON⚡️MARKS (@JavonTM1) November 21, 2024

Price Action: At the time of writing, FLOKI was exchanging hands at $0.0002765, up 15.97% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

