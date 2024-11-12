Dogecoin, Bitcoin Returns Are Dazzling But First Neiro On Ethereum And Popcat Have Run Up 55000% and 20000% So Far In 2024

The ongoing cryptocurrency bull run resulted in a dramatic rise in fortunes, with some coins seeing their year-to-date returns go through the roof.

What happened: Meme coins have taken the lead, with Popcat and First Neiro on Ethereum netting eye-popping returns to their holders in 2024.

NEIRO, an Ethereum ETH/USD–based meme token, surged over 83% over the week, taking its YTD gains to 55,438%.

For the curious, NEIRO has been inspired by the sister of Kabosu, the inspiration behind Dogecoin DOGE/USD and the accompanying army of dog-themed cryptocurrencies.

Powered by the rally, the coin has ballooned to a market capitalization of over $1 billion.

Cryptocurrency 7-Day Gains +/- YTD Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:50 p.m. ET) First Neiro on Ethereum (NEIRO) +83.77% +55438.12% $0.002368 Popcat (POPCAT) +30.84% +20120.26% $1.64

Cat-themed cryptocurrency, Popcat, saw its YTD gains rocket past 20,000% after a 30% spike over the past week.

The Solana SOL/USD–based coin stood at a market capitalization of $1.62 billion. Both POPCAT and NEIRO were among the top 10 biggest meme coins by market value as of this writing.

See Also: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Pitches S.H.I.B In Response To Elon Musk’s Call For New Roles Recommendations In Trump Administration

Why It Matters: The blistering rally has also seen Dogecoin DOGE/USD, the king of meme coins, more than double in value over the week. Its YTD gains have leapfrogged to 336%.

The coin flipped XRP XRP/USD and USD Coin USDC/USD to become the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

The rise had everything to do with expectations of an Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President-elect Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin BTC/USD hovered below $90,000 in what has been a record-shattering rally pinned on Donald Trump’s presidential victory. The leading cryptocurrency was up over 110% since the beginning of 2024.

Photo by CMP_NZ on Shutterstock

Read Next: