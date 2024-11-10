Dogecoin Swells 29%, Becomes Sixth-Largest Crypto As Investors Await Elon Musk-Headed DOGE Department Under Trump

Dogecoin DOGE/USD continued to defy gravity on soaring expectations of an Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under President-elect Donald Trump.

What happened: The king of dog-themed cryptocurrencies ballooned over 29% in the last 24 hours, rising to the sixth position of the largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

The token’s trading volume spiked 220% to over $17 billion in the last 24 hours, making it the fourth-most traded cryptocurrency in the said period.

Sunday's rally boosted Dogecoin's weekly gains to over 93%, making it the best-performing large-cap digital asset during the election week.

See Also: Ethereum Whales Wake Up From Slumber To Cash Out $90M Amid Rally, But Indicators Show Sentiment Can Flip

DOGE enthusiasts have been in high spirits ever since Trump's presidential win, hoping that Musk, considered a close ally of the President-elect, would likely get to lead the so-called DOGE department.

Musk has been touting DOGE across posts on his social media platform, X, to political rallies leading up to the election, triggering sharp but short-lived rallies for the associated meme coin.

The rationale behind setting up the department was to cut through the tangle of federal bureaucracy and weed out excessive regulations that "don't make sense".

Why It Matters: While there was nothing else as of this writing to support Hoskinson's statements, speculation pointed to a place in Trump’s cryptocurrency presidential advisory council, which was mentioned as part of his election promise earlier this year.

Influential cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez predicted the token to go "parabolic," hitting a price range of $3.95 to $23.26.

#Dogecoin $DOGE is about to go parabolic! Based on historical patterns, a potential top might lie between the 1.618 and 2.272 levels, translating to a price range of $3.95 to $23.26. pic.twitter.com/FqvC3AEF7o — Ali (@ali_charts) November 10, 2024

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was exchanging hands at $0.2949. up 29.20% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock