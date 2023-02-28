ñol


11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 28, 2023 8:06 AM | 2 min read

Gainers

  • Lizhi LIZI stock increased by 10.2% to $0.91 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
  • National CineMedia NCMI shares increased by 7.37% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
  • TuanChe TC shares moved upwards by 6.43% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
  • Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock rose 5.7% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.2 million.
  • Troika Media Group TRKA shares increased by 4.39% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.

Losers

  • Direct Digital Holdings DRCT shares declined by 44.9% to $2.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
  • Asset Entities ASST shares declined by 11.77% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • Treasure Global TGL stock decreased by 7.32% to $1.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
  • EverQuote EVER stock decreased by 5.31% to $16.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $533.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • DISH Network DISH stock fell 4.6% to $11.64. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Charge Enterprises CRGE stock fell 4.32% to $1.11. The company's market cap stands at $229.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

