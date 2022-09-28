ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Atlis Motor Vehicles Stock Is Soaring: What's Going On?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 28, 2022 9:28 AM | 1 min read
Atlis Motor Vehicles Stock Is Soaring: What's Going On?

Atlis Motor Vehicles Inc AMV shares continue to surge Wednesday following the company's listing on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. 

Atlis made its debut on the Nasdaq through a Reg A financing after raising more than $35 million through Reg A and Reg CF crowdfunding offerings.

The stock jumped almost 200% on Tuesday and closed above $82 per share. It's up close to 200% again on Wednesday.

In a recent regulatory filing, Atlis reported a net loss of $17.29 million or $2.06 per share in its most recent quarter versus a net loss of $6.18 million or $1.65 per share year-over-year.

Atlis is a vertically integrated work-focused EV technology ecosystem and battery company developing an electric work truck and the batteries to power it.

See Also: Nasdaq Futures Slip But S&P 500, Dow Futures Hold Up Ahead Of Market Open — Apple, Biogen Stocks In Focus

AMV Price Action: Atlis shares were up 186.7% at $235.40 at time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Stan Petersen from Pixabay.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingMoversTrading Ideas