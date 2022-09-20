ñol

Tellurian Stock Is Tanking: What's Going On?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 20, 2022 5:18 PM | 1 min read
Tellurian Inc TELL shares traded lower by nearly 25% on Tuesday. The stock is continuing to fall after hours on financing concerns.

Tellurian on Monday announced that it had withdrawn its proposed public offering of units consisting of 11.25% senior secured notes due 2027 and warrants to purchase shares of Tellurian common stock, citing uncertain conditions in the high-yield market.

The company initially said it planned to use the net proceeds from the offering to support the construction of Tellurian's Driftwood Project, which includes the construction of a liquefied natural gas export facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana. It appears investors are concerned the company may not be able to finance the build without the offering.

Tellurian is a US-based independent oil and gas exploration and production company developing a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets.

TELL Price Action: Tellurian has a 52-week high of $6.53 and a 52-week low of $2.23.

The stock was down 13.9% in after-hours at $2.54 at the time of publication.

