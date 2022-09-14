BioAffinity Technologies Inc BIAF shares are trading higher by 15.5% to $4.78 during Wednesday's trading session after the company announced publication of its research in high-throughput flow cytometry analysis of sputum in PLOS ONE.

What Else?

BioAffinity Technologies says the company is addressing the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung, and targeted cancer treatment. The company develops proprietary noninvasive diagnostic tests using technology that preferentially targets cancer cells and cell populations indicative of a diseased state.

"The PLOS ONE paper presents our unique method for determining the health of an individual's lungs," bioAffinity President and CEO Maria Zannes said.

"Flow cytometry allows for analysis of whole cells and cell populations that make up the lung environment. Our research provides a better understanding of how disease changes the lung environment and how flow cytometry can be used as a diagnostic tool by analyzing sputum. Flow cytometry is successfully used to diagnose blood cancers, particularly at early stage. In the paper, we describe an innovative and highly efficient method to analyze sputum for the presence of lung cancer, with the potential to focus on other diseases such as COPD and asthma."

See Also: What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

According to data from Benzinga Pro, BioAffinity Technologies has a 52-week high of $15.55 and a 52-week low of $4.06.