AeroClean Stock Spiked Today: Here's Why

AeroClean Technologies Inc AERC shares are surging Tuesday afternoon after the company was granted a U.S. Patent titled "Air treatment system and method."
The patent covers some of the systems and methods AeroClean uses to reduce airborne contaminants.
AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play, and life going with continuous air sanitization products. The company's Purgo technology was granted 510(k) clearance by the FDA in June, classifying it as a Class II Medical Device.
The clearance was provided by the FDA following a thorough review of the Purgo device, which utilizes patented germicidal UV-C LED air purification technology and is proven to eliminate 99.99% of harmful airborne microorganisms.
AERC Price Action: AeroClean has a 52-week high of $23.70 and a 52-week low of $1.76.
The stock was up 55.1% at $7.03 at press time, according to Benzinga Pro.
